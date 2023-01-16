United Airlines (UAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

