United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

