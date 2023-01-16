Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %
UUU stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.25.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
