VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $32.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.