Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $193.11 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.75.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

