Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,411 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445,474 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.