Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after buying an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,876,000 after buying an additional 180,988 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VUG opened at $225.01 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $301.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.81.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.