Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 48,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 60,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.58 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

