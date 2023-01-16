Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,217,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.01% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $390,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

