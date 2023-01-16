Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $48.12 million and $1.56 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,832.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00414360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00809230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00104587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00589347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00211278 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,046,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

