Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 4.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.86 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

