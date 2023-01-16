Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after acquiring an additional 923,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $924,132,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

