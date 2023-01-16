Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after buying an additional 298,792 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $223.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

