Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.