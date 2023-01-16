Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) PT Raised to €70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

