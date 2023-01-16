Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.