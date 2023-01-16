Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Waste Connections Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.73. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

