Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,402 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 121,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,675 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 104,213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,206,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 130,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

