Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Insider Activity

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $49.03 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

