Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

