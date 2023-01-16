Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $234,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $51.41 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26.

