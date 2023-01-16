Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of MSI opened at $266.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.