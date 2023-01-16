Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after buying an additional 256,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,289,000 after buying an additional 131,691 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $87.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $100.69.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

