Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.88 and a 200-day moving average of $337.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

