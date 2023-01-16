Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 2,644 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 27,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.36. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.