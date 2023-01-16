Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,661,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Aflac by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,737,000 after purchasing an additional 661,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.85 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

