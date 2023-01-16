Waycross Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

