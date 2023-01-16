Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $126.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Shares of AN stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,404 shares of company stock valued at $37,094,192. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

