Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $54.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

