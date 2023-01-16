Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Lowered to C$11.25

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

