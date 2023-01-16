WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 1,944.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,944.17 ($23.69).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.42) to GBX 1,390 ($16.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($23.15) to GBX 2,000 ($24.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.51) to GBX 1,900 ($23.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.56) to GBX 1,975 ($24.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,985 ($25,566.52).

WH Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,601.50 ($19.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,451.39. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,110 ($13.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,730 ($21.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,449.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,389.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 9.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

About WH Smith

(Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

