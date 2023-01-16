Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,750 by Analysts at Barclays

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 3,500 ($42.64) to GBX 3,750 ($45.69) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTBDY. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($33.99) to GBX 3,150 ($38.38) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($42.70) to GBX 3,750 ($45.69) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.62) to GBX 3,100 ($37.77) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.55) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.34) to GBX 4,100 ($49.95) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

WTBDY stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

