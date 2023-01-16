Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

