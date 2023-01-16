Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to C$8.05

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUY. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.37.

AUY opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,760,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,338,000 after buying an additional 3,356,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,263,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,794,000 after purchasing an additional 315,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,759 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

