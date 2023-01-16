ZClassic Trading Up 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $445,318.10 and approximately $24.55 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00207862 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00074500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

