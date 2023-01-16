Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after buying an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,722,000 after buying an additional 1,049,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $123.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

