Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target Cut to CHF 550 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 560 to CHF 550 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ZURVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

