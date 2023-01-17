13,883 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $37,469,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,838,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

