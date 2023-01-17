3,071 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

