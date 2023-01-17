51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:COE opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 193.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

