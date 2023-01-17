6,918 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PG opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

