AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $28.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research firms have commented on ABCL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.19 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 85,102 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.