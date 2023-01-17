ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of AEY opened at $1.51 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.57.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
