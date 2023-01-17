ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $1.51 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

