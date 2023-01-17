Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Argus decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average of $170.45. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $242.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.