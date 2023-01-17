Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NASDAQ AIRT opened at $25.51 on Monday. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $72.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
