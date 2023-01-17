Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $25.51 on Monday. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $72.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.