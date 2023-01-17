Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.61.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
