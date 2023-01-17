Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.61.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.52, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

See Also

