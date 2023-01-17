Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Allegion worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Allegion by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.22.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

