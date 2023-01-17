Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $253.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.57.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $271.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.16 and a 200 day moving average of $256.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

