Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

AP stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co bought 551,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,982.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.